Walk-on defensive lineman Josh White took an unusual path to Georgia Tech. A valued high school recruit, White decided to walk-on for the Jackets turning down FBS scholarship offers to go where he wanted to for education purposes. With the defensive shuffle and switch the 3-4 defense, long and lean body types like White’s are coveted by the new staff and the redshirt sophomore has a chance to earn some playing time this fall in a wide-open competition at defensive end. White got a ton of reps in the spring as the Jackets had a couple of young defensive linemen sidelined.