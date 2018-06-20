Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Zach Quinney spent a lot of his freshman year on the edge of playing. Both Quinney and follow 2017 signee Charlie Clark dressed out for numerous games and got reps in practice in case of an emergency. Quinney heads into the 2018 season as the likely number three offensive tackle in the rotation.

With Jake Stickler retired due to injuries and Jahaziel Lee possibly playing center depending on Kenny Cooper’s health, Quinney could end up in a starting role at left or right tackle. The offensive tackle position is wide open heading into camp with a lot riding on the health of both Cooper and projected right tackle Andrew Marshall.

Quinney physically is a perfect fit for what the Jackets’ staff look for in an offensive tackle and he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting job in the fall.