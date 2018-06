Newly enrolled freshman lineman Austin Smith was one of the big pickups for the Georgia Tech football staff in the 2018 class. Smith is a versatile lineman who can play defensive end, nose tackle or offensive line for the Jackets depending on need and fit. The former Ola HS (Ga.) star will come into camp as a defensive lineman as the Jackets aim to rebuild the defense and make the transition to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Nate Woody.