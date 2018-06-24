Senior Georgia Tech offensive lineman Will Bryan is the Swiss Army knife of the Georgia Tech offensive line. During his career he has played and started at four of the five offensive line positions with center being the lone spot he has yet to conquer. Bryan has been a steady force on the offensive line and he helps strength and conditioning coach John Sisk as an intern working with his teammates in the weight room.

Heading into his final season on the Flats, Bryan’s role is up in the air due to the injury status of Kenny Cooper. If Cooper is healthy then Bryan may end up at right guard, but if Cooper is not ready to go then Jahaziel Lee is projected to start at center and Bryan will start at left tackle with Brad Morgan replacing him at right guard. It sounds complicated and it is, but Bryan has done a nice job juggling playing multiple roles in the offense during his career as a Yellow Jacket.