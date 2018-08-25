This was supposed to be the year sophomore quarterback Lucas Johnson finally made his way into the rotation and got some real snaps for the Yellow Jackets. All of that ended on the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium during a scrimmage when he injured his foot running out of bounds. Johnson went down with a non-contact injury and now he will be out for six-plus months with hopes of returning in the spring when the Jackets will have a wide open quarterback competition.

His injury is a big blow for the Jackets because he may have helped the passing attack if TaQuon Marshall struggles again and he could've played a role for the Jackets off the bench or if God forbid Marshall went down.