Georgia Tech has had a lot of success taking defensive linemen and making them into offensive linemen with the chief example being Shaq Mason and more recently Jahaziel Lee and Kenny Cooper. Louisiana's Zakk McKeehan will be the latest to make that transition this fall. McKeehan comes to Georgia Tech from northwestern Louisiana and he was a late addition in the first signing period flipping from local schools Louisiana-Monroe.

McKeehan should be able to channel his aggression and use his size to his advantage in the offensive line schemes the Jackets run and he projects as an interior lineman.