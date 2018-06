Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hamp Gibbs is a walk-on for Georgia Tech who has worked hard for the Jackets since arriving on campus from Augusta Prep. Gibbs who plays guard and tackle and works on the scout team got second team reps this spring and pushed some of the scholarship players who were redshirt freshmen. The talented lineman will contribute on the scout team and will push for a spot in the offensive line rotation this spring.