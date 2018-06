Most of the Countdown to Kickoff features have been about 2018 players, but today we give a special shout out to former Jacket Jake Stickler. Stickler had to retire after spring practice due to medical issues. He made a name for himself as a junior starting at right tackle in place of an injured Andrew Marshall last year.

Stickler went into spring ball as a favorite to land one of the two offensive tackle spots this fall before injuries ended his year.