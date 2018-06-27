Georgia Tech has a pair of walk-ons who don the 66 jersey who are both in the same class and both played their high school ball nearby in the metro Atlanta area.

Jack Coco is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from Johns Creek HS who has been working with the Jackets offensive line and on scout team for Tech. He went through spring ball in the three-deep on the offensive line and provides depth as a long snapper as well. He was one of the main guys handling that duty this spring and will battle grad transfer Zach Roberts for the job in the fall.

Broadway was one of the few outside linebackers on the roster when spring ball opened up. He was in the two-deep for much of the spring with several linebackers sidelined and new defensive coordinator Nate Woody shuffling bodies around at different spots. Broadway played his high school ball at St. Pius X