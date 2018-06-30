Walk-on Georgia Tech center Chet Lagod has been a heartbeat away from playing several times already in his career and depending on the healthy status of Kenny Cooper going into fall camp, he could find himself the number two center option once again for the Jackets. Heading into his sophomore season, the former Marist standout was the backup center most of spring camp until Cooper's injury and Jahaziel Lee's move to center.

Things will get complicated with the return of Andrew Marshall as well who can play center, so Lagod will have plenty of competition to work with in the fall. Lagod is a hard worker and he spent time with both the varsity and the scout team during his career as a Yellow Jacket.