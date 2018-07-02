Georgia Tech former walk-on Bailey Ivemeyer bet on himself and won as a Yellow Jacket. His father John played at Tech in the early 80's and Bailey followed his footsteps earning a scholarship this summer and possibly a starting job at offensive tackle. Ivemeyer walked-on at Tech from Brookwood HS.

In his second season playing for the Jackets, Ivemeyer became a key reserve and started one game at offensive tackle. By the start of summer with the departure of Jake Stickler, Ivemeyer could be in the starting lineup depending on the health of Andrew Marshall and if the Jackets have to keep Jahaziel Lee at center with Kenny Cooper's injury status unknown.

Head coach Paul Johnson has a long history of rewarding walk-on players who excel and Ivemeyer is the latest example of that.