Incoming freshman offensive lineman Michael Maye was the most celebrated offensive line signee in the 2018 recruiting class for the Jackets and he is no stranger to winning. The Hoover HS (Ala.) standout helped guide his team to three state championships while serving as a team captain as a junior and senior.

Heading into his freshman year on the Flats, Maye projects as a guard for the Jackets and that is a position where quality depth and competition was lacking in the spring. If Maye has a strong camp there is no reason to think he couldn't play his way into the rotation. He has the skills and mobility that offensive line coach Mike Sewak prefers from that position and aside from the top three guards there is no game experience from any of the redshirt freshmen that will start camp ahead of him on the depth chart.