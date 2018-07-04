Junior offensive guard Brad Morgan is poised for his first real playing time this fall. Last season Morgan was often the fourth guard in the rotation and he appeared in just four games due to injuries, but after back surgery Morgan went through all of spring ball healthy and he ended camp as the probable starting right guard and at worst the third guard in the Georgia Tech offensive line unit for 2018.

The key now for Morgan will be staying healthy and solidifying that spot as the starting right guard. The Jackets finally have a full group of offensive linemen so competition will be stiff this fall and Morgan needs to build upon the foundation he set this spring to keep his spot and earn that starting nod.