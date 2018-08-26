Senior cornerback Lamont Simmons heads into his final season at Georgia Tech with a probable starting job at one of the corner spots this fall. Simmons was the Jackets' third corner last season and he has the physical attributes of a NFL player, but has yet to play at a starter level consistently in games. With a new and more aggressive defense, Simmons should be able to use his physical gifts and play more aggressively this fall.

Players like Simmons who had to play off the ball in the old defense may look like totally different players in the new defense with an attacking style and the freedom to be take some chances. It will be fun to watch the new secondary and how guys like Simmons react to that.