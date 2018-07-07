Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Boe Tufele is one of a few Georgia Tech football players who played high school football in California and ended up on the East Coast playing for the Jackets. Tufele is also transitioning from a career as a defensive lineman to playing offensive line. Heading into fall camp Tufele needs to continue working and push his way into the rotation at guard for the Jackets and that would be typical of a lineman making that transition to the Jackets' style of offensive line play. Hopefully he will make his debut at Georgia Tech in the season opener against Alcorn State.