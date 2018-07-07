Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mikey Minihan made strides in his first spring as a Yellow Jacket getting reps with the second team offensive line at guard. Minihan who has lived all over as a military brat is adjusting to live on the Flats and he has the size and skills to be a good lineman in the system once he gets enough work under his belt. With upper classmen at guard Minihan has plenty of opportunities to learn from those players and develop as an offensive linemen.

Snapper Lucas Patelles also dons the #57 for the Jackets.