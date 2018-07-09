Sophomore offensive guard Connor Hansen only played a handful of snaps in his first season as a Yellow Jacket and he would benefit from the new NCAA rule that would allow freshmen to retain their redshirt status and appear in up to four games. Hansen was called into action after some injuries at guard in the North Carolina game.

This spring Hansen has been working at both guard spots and often with the second unit. Heading into the fall he is in a big group competition for one of the spots in the rotation this fall.