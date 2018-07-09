The most asked question on the Jacketsonline message board these days involves junior center Kenny Cooper and his injured foot. The Jackets starting center and one of the top linemen on the team injured himself in camp and his status won’t be determined until around the start of fall camp at the earliest. Cooper’s status will determine many things, but rehab for a guy his size after staying off his foot for months could take some time. With Cooper sidelined the Jackets moved tackle Jahaziel Lee to center in camp and that probably signals some of the long-term concern for Cooper’s health from the staff.

Cooper started all 11 games last year after playing in five and starting one against Virginia Tech on the road as a true freshman. The good news long term for Jackets fans is Cooper has his redshirt year if needed that could be applied for the 2018 season if he can’t go. The bad news would be the Jackets may have to move starting right tackle Andrew Marshall or starting left tackle to center to cover for Cooper if he is out. He is a really big piece for the Jackets offensive line and a healthy Cooper gives this line a chance to be one of the best units from a talent perspective in a long time. Without Cooper, the shuffling could force some younger players to grow up fast at key positions or guys to play somewhere new this fall.