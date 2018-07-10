With 29 games under his belt, senior nose tackle Kyle Cerge-Henderson is the old man at his position even though it is a new spot. Learning a new scheme from defensive line coach Jerome Riase and Cerge-Henderson is one of the linemen who has enjoyed the change to a more aggressive style of defense.

After a great sophomore season, Cerge-Henderson had a tougher junior season and he is looking to bounce back for his final season on the Flats and regain that starting job in a defense that should allow him to put up some numbers instead of just gap-control or trying to take 300-pound guards one-on-one. The new scheme allows the nose to play over the center and Cerge-Henderson's quickness should make him very effective at that position while his experience will help grow the next generation of defensive linemen.