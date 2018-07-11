Heading into his junior season, Jahaziel Lee has an unsettled role as a possible starter at two very different positions. Lee has 19 games under his belt and 11 career starts all at left tackle, but he spent the last week and change of spring ball playing center because of an injury to starter and fellow junior Kenny Cooper. Cooper's status may not be clear until sometime in August, so Lee may be preparing to start at either spot.

During the spring game with only a handful of practices under his belt, the former defensive lineman turned offensive tackle, was sharp enough at center to garner future attention. Fellow offensive tackle Andrew Marshall could also be in the mix at center if Cooper is out, so there will be quite the jigsaw puzzle for Lee and he will be on the field somewhere more than likely starting in the fall, but it could be at left tackle or center.