Defensive line singee Luke Johns is one of several defensive line additions in the 2018 class for Georgia Tech and in the incoming freshman brings some much-needed youth to the defensive end position in the new 3-4 defense. Johns was almost tweener sized in the Jackets' old scheme and with his body filling out he should fit nicely at one of the end positions under new defensive line coach Jerome Riase.

Johns is long and lean with plenty of room to fill out working with strength and conditioning coach John Sisk and the Jackets program and with several senior and experienced defensive ends in the top four spots in the rotation the Tech staff could opt to save Johns for 2019 and let his body catch up with the rest of the defensive linemen.