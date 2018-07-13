With the switch to a 3-4 defense, senior linebacker Brant Mitchell is poised for a huge final season on the Flats. He is still a middle linebacker, just playing with another inside linebacker next to him and the new defense fits Mitchell’s skills as a run stuffer and downhill player. With 34 games under his belt and 158 total tackles he is the most experienced and productive players for new defensive coordinator Nate Woody. Mitchell was named team captain for the 2018 season and he has embraced his role as a leader and the voice of the defensive side of the ball in many ways in the locker room and on the field.

With the new defense, Mitchell should be able to unlock the skills that made him one of the top linebacker recruits in the Southeast and one of the top linebackers to ever play high school ball in the Volunteer State. If healthy, Mitchell should put up his best numbers this fall and help reset a position that was once a calling card for the program but has struggled since Paul Johnson took over the reigns of the program back in 2008.