Senior offensive lineman Andrew Marshall’s last season on the Flats was supposed to be 2017, but a serious foot injury at the start of camp and a reinjury two months later ended any hopes of him playing in 2017. Marshall is back though he missed all of spring ball and he will compete at right tackle for his old starting job. Jake Stickler started in Marshall’s absence last year, but Stickler was forced to retire from football due to injuries.

The wild card for Marshall however is, he could easily end up as the backup center or the starting center depending on the health of Kenny Cooper and how junior Jahaziel Lee takes to the position. Marshall has plenty of position playing center and he would be the most experienced player behind Cooper even if healthy. Marshall has played all of the offensive line spots during his career so he could slide around some if needed in camp, but he has said his preferred position is offensive tackle. He has 33 games under his belt including nine starts at tackle during the 2016 season.



