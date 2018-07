Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jakob Brashear's first two years at Georgia Tech haven't gone the way he intended. Injuries and a backlog in the old system at linebacker has kept him off the field. A healthier Brashear will compete this spring for playing time at inside linebacker in the new defensive under Nate Woody and inside linebacker coach Andy McCollum.

It will be interesting to see how Brashear stacks up with the other linebackers in the new defense.