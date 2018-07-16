Freshman athlete Jaylen Jackson was a late addition in the early signing period for the Yellow Jackets. The Brunswick star projects to play A-back for Georgia Tech this fall, but he could also end up in the secondary if needed.

Jackson was committed to Cincinnati as a safety before decommitting and then signing with the Jackets on December 17th last year. It will be interesting to see where he fits in and how the Tech staff see him fitting in. Tech has a long history of developing athletes who can play on either side of the ball.