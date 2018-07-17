Freshman linebacker Justice Dingle was the first Georgia Tech signee from Kentucky this millennium. The four-star linebacker will be interesting to watch in the new defensive under Nate Woody. Dingle has the size to play inside linebacker, the speed to play off the edge and the frame to grow into a defensive end potentially. He is a tremendous pickup for the new defense and it will be fun to watch him develop at the next level. He spent much of his high school career playing a hybrid defensive line position.