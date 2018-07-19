Sophomore A-back Xavier Gantt is looking to break into the rotation for Georgia Tech's football team this fall. Gantt has tremendous hands and moves well in space, but a glut of experienced backs has kept him off the field. This fall he finally has a chance to earn some playing time as the A-back depth chart has thinned out some. Gantt enters Fall Camp as the fifth A-back behind veterans Clinton Lynch, Qua Searcy, Nate Cottrell and Omahri Jarrett.

Gantt showed some flashes of his blocking ability and pass catching ability in the spring. He needs to continue working on his blocking and running out of the option game and he should be able to contribute and play his first meaningful snaps as a Jacket.