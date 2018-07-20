Freshman defender Charlie Thomas made a big splash in spring ball the stinger position. Thomas was considered as a possible receiver or safety, but ultimately, he is playing a hybrid linebacker/safety position in the new defense essentially as an outside linebacker.

Heading into fall camp, Thomas will battle with senior Jalen Johnson at the stinger and he is one of a few true freshmen expected to make an impact for the Jackets. Thomas has shown versatility as both a run stopper and pass defender and given the amount of spread offenses the Jackets face every year, his skills will be a huge asset at that position.