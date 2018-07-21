Freshman linebacker Quez Jackson turned heads this spring with his aggressive play and natural instincts at the position. With a new defense being installed, Jackson took advantage of a more level playing field and moved himself into the two-deep at inside linebacker. With Brant Mitchell already a senior, Jackson has a chance to see action this fall at either inside spots and line himself up as a long-term replacement for the stalwart linebacker Mitchell.

Jackson showed tremendous speed and athleticism during spring drills and he looks like a real find by inside linebacker coach Andy McCollum for the long haul for the Jackets program.