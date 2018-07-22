Junior linebacker Tyler Cooksey hasn't had an ideal run at Georgia Tech. Shoulder injuries have hampered the talented linebacker and kept him off the field for much of his career as a Jacket including a lot of the spring. Heading into fall camp, Cooksey has a chance to battle for playing time in the new linebacker heavy scheme under Nate Woody the Jackets new defensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see if Cooksey who has always seemed best suited for a 3-4 defense out of high school can find a spot in the rotaiton at linebacker.