Freshman linebacker/pass rusher Jordan Domineck was one of the final pieces for Georgia Tech’s 2018 signing class. The talented edge rusher from Florida should fit nicely into the new defense employed by defensive coordinator Nate Woody. Domineck isn’t the biggest guy in the world, but he is long and lean and a very effective pass rusher who is athletic enough to drop back into coverage when needed.

Domineck could end up at the JACK position behind Vic Alexander and Jaquan Henderson or he may end up playing on the other side depending on how Woody wants to develop his defense as the Jackets refill the linebacker position after transitioning back to a four-linebacker scheme from the two linebacker scheme used by Ted Roof.