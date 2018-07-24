Sophomore linebacker Jaquan Henderson may be one of the happiest players with Georgia Tech's switch to the 3-4 scheme. The talented pass rusher and downhill defender is perfectly suited for Nate Woody's scheme and whether he is switching out with senior Vic Alexander or starting alongside Alexander depending on the package, expect to see a lot of #41 this fall for the Yellow Jackets.

Henderson showed enough of a knack for pass rushing as a true freshmen, the former defensive coordinator cooked up a way to use him in passing situations in a package. The former Newton standout was one of the few true freshmen to play last year and those lessons and reps should help him this fall as he both pushes Alexander and tries to carve out his own spot as a potential playmaker and sack machine.