Redshirt freshman safety Kaleb Oliver turned heads this spring in a wide-open battle at the safety position. The former four-star defensive back from Tennessee showed why he was such a highly sought after prospect and he figures to be in the mix this fall fighting with sophomore Tariq Carpenter at the strong safety position and possibly some other spots on the defense as well.

Oliver has a NFL-type body at the safety position and showed the ability to make plays and use his gifts this spring. As he gets more reps and continues to develop he should be a key piece of the Jackets' secondary for years to come.

