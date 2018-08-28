Freshman quarterback James Graham has drawn rave reviews for his athleticism culminating in a brief move to wide receiver just to get him on the field. That move was short-lived because of a serious foot injury to backup quarterback Lucas Johnson. Graham moved back to quarterback and is now the Jackets' third-string or emergency quarterback for the 2018 season.

During his radio show this week and his press conference, Paul Johnson said he'd consider playing Graham against Alcorn State and even consider teaching him a second position to get him on the field because he was that dynamic on offense.

That is high praise and hopefully Graham is ready to live up to the hype if his number gets called on Saturday.

