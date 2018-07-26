Redshirt freshman cornerback Dameon Williams is still looking to make an impact for the Georgia Tech defense. After sitting out his first season on the Flats, Williams aims to get into the mix at cornerback this fall. The Jackets have a wide open competition for the top four spots at cornerback and other than Lamont Simmons and Ajani Kerr who have game experience, everyone else is on even footing experience wise.

With an open competition it will sink or swim for the young Jacket corners and it will be interesting to see if Williams can work his way into the mix or if he will be a key special teams contributor this fall.