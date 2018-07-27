Sophomore cornerback Ajani Kerr finds himself in a much different position in 2018. After two years sitting behind a group of upperclassmen corners, Kerr is now the second most experienced corner on the team. As the fourth corner last year, Kerr made one of the biggest plays of the year with a PBU at the end of the win against Virginia Tech in Atlanta. He showed his ability to make plays and his athleticism in limited action last year and this fall he will battle for one the two starting corner positions with a large group of inexperienced, but talented corners.

Kerr is used to being an underdog. His recruitment was stalled by a transfer during the summer of his senior year to McEachern HS and a lack of junior film from his old coach. During his lone season at McEachern he caught the eye of the Tech staff and landed a late offer and turned that into his current opportunity to be a starter in the ACC. It will be fun to watch the competition at cornerback in fall camp and Kerr is definitely someone who has made the most of his limited opportunities, so it would not be surprising to see him end up with the starting job when the team takes the field against Alcorn State.