Sophomore Georgia Tech kicker Brenton King heads into his second season on the Flats hoping to stay healthy. As a true freshman, King battled injuries and that battle hurt his performance as he initially lost the starting kicking job to walk-on Shawn Davis. King bounced back hitting five of his six field goal attempts in the back half of the season after Davis’ knee injury. Heading into fall camp King will battle for the kicking job as well as the kickoff job with a trio of other kickers including Davis and a pair of new walk-ons Cliff Gandis and Wesley Wells.

Leg strength and kickoff distance will be two things to watch for with King heading into fall camp. Under Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech has used a separate kickoff and field goal kicker, so if King is more reliable inside 50-yards, he could easily win the kicking job and the Jackets’ could opt for a distance kicker. The 2011 team used walk-on David Scully to kickoff and kicking longer field goals while Justin Moore handled the regular kicking duties for PAT and FGs.