With the entire stating secondary gone from the 2017 team, Georgia Tech coaches were looking for a little experience to fill the gap as a young talented group of defensive backs get their sea legs. The stars aligned just right and the Jackets were able to land graduate transfer Malik Rivera from Wofford. The Wofford connection when the Jackets’ hired Rivera’s coach and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood to join Nate Woody’s staff at Tech. Rivera has both played in the type of defense Tech is running and for his position coach for his entire career. That amount of experience should pay dividends in his one season on the Flats. Rivera has 28 games including 18 starts under his belt, while the Jackets have one career start (Christian Campbell) at the safety position on the entire roster.

As a redshirt junior at Wofford, Rivera started in all 13 games for the Terriers notching 73 tackles and four PBUs. He should help ease the transition as Woody installs more of his defense in Fall Camp and Rivera can provide a bridge and leadership missing after A.J. Gray’s career ending medical issue at the safety position.