Redshirt sophomore Jarett Cole has a big fall camp ahead of him. After appearing in three games last year, Cole has a chance to crack the rotation at safety and find some playing time. It is a critical juncture as well for the former Norcross standout with several young safeties pushing for playing time. He needs to solidify spot and contribute on special teams for the Jackets this fall or he could slip into no-man's land.

Cole came in as a top target for former defensive coordinator Ted Roof, but he spent his first two seasons behind a very experienced group of safeties. With that experience gone, the Jackets have a wide open competition and Cole needs to take advantage of that now.

