Redshirt freshman safety Gentry Bonds sat out his first year at Tech recovering from surgery, but heading into Fall Camp he is primed to compete for playing time. Bonds is in the mix at safety along with several other Jackets in a wide-open competition as the backlog of veterans at that position are all gone save Christian Campbell and Jalen Johnson. Bonds can play all three of the safety-type positions in Nate Woody's new defense, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing.

Long and lean, Bonds may be best suited to play free safety, he was recruited by some programs as a potential boundary corner. Bonds should also be a weapon on special teams for the Jackets this fall, an area where Tech struggled last year particularly in coverage.