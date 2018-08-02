Sophomore cornerback Jaytlin Askew was one of the few true freshmen to play last season for the Jackets. Askew helped out on special teams and got a few reps at cornerback, but this year he should have a much larger role. Leaving Fall Camp, Askew was vying for a potential starting spot at cornerback for the Jackets.

Askew is one of the faster defensive backs on the team and he was a return specialists in high school as well. Expect him to contribute at corner and on special teams in a bigger role this fall.