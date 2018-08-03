Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 15:19:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to Kickoff #32 David Curry

Kjvjatznakesqcb9gil8
Curry during spring drills
Danny Karnik/GTAA
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Linebacker David Curry has shown a knack for making plays in his limited time at Georgia Tech. Curry was expected to have a big role in 2017 before a foot injury sidelined him for most of the year. Injuries once again bit Curry in the spring with a freak hand injury. A healthier Curry will compete at linebacker either inside or outside in fall camp as he tries to find a permanent role in the new defense.

Curry played 13 games as a redshirt freshman and then missed his sophomore season so it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from so much time away from playing in games.

