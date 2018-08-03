Junior A-back Nate Cottrell had a breakout season last year for the Jackets despite a veteran group of A-backs around him. He ended up third in the team in rushing with 271 yards leading all of the players at his position. Cottrell also worked as a key return-man for the Jackets and he will be in the mix once again as a possible kick returner this fall.

Cottrell has the breakaway speed to make big plays in space and with more defensive focus shifting to TaQuon Marshall and KirVonte Benson, there should be ample opportunities for A-backs like Cottrell to put up even better numbers in 2018.