Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson turned heads in his first full season as a starter, but heading into his junior campaign, the talented B-back has caught national attention. Benson is on the Watch List for the top college football offensive skill players and he is looking to improve upon a 1,053 yard season.

At the Jackets' media day this week, Benson set a pair of lofty goals for himself to lead the ACC rushing yards and touchdown. He has spent the off-season trimming his body down so he can be more effective in space as well. He is primed for a big junior season for the Jackets.