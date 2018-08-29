Redshirt freshman cornerback Tre Swilling will not only make his debut as a Yellow Jacket on Saturday, but he is projected to make his first career start as well. Swilling is a bigger physical corner who fits the more aggressive man-to-man style defense favored by new defensive coordinator Nate Woody. Swilling will have his chance to shine on the field where his dad and uncle once starred and hopefully Saturday will be the start of his great legacy as a Yellow Jacket.