Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter was one of a handful of true freshmen to play last season despite an injury that kept him from making his debut until the Miami game. With the new defense and a wide-open competition at safety, Carpenter has made a strong move for a starting spot this fall at strong safety for the Jackets.

Carpenter is a big-bodied hitter and the type of safety who should excel in the new defense under defensive coordinator Nate Woody. He may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the switch in scheme to something more aggressive.