Freshman A-back Dontae Smith is one of three freshman in his group vying for a spot in the Jackets rotation this fall. Smith could also be in the mix as a possible kick returner for the Jackets. In camp he is getting an opportunity to shows his skills as a returner as well as working with A-back coach Lamar Owens on his game. With four veterans ahead of him it will be a challenge to crack the rotation, but expect one freshman A-back to get work this fall.