Senior Jalen Johnson is healthy again, has a new role and a starting position for the Jackets for the first time in his career. After two shoulder injuries and a knee injury, Johnson is the presumptive starter at the Stinger position for the Jackets which is a hybrid outside linebacker/safety spot. With his size and speed, it appears to be a good fit for Johnson under new defensive coordinator Nate Woody. Johnson quietly waited his turn the last few years backing up veterans at both the nickel and safety positions, so he finally has his turn this fall and it will be interesting to see what the long and lean defender can do in a defense that fits his skill set perfectly.