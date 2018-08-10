After a tough junior season battling injuries, Clinton Lynch is back and healthy. The Jackets’ most dynamic all-around A-back’s return to form would be a huge break for the Jackets offense that will try to find more balance after last season when TaQuon Marshall and KirVonte Benson dominated the rushing attack. Defenses will catch on to those two leaving more action for the A-backs in the alleys and Lynch has shown a knack for making big plays.

Lynch said earlier this week this is the best he has felt physically in a long time. One other area where he can help is in the passing game. The Jackets will miss safety valve Ricky Jeune at wide receiver and Lynch and the other A-backs have the skills to add another dimension in the passing game.