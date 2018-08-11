One of the freshmen that has been busy in Fall Camp trying to carve out a spot on the 2018 Georgia Tech football team is Zamari Walton. Walton has had an opportunity to run with the second-team defense this spring at cornerback taking advantage of unexpected opportunities as injuries have thinned some of the depth at that position. Walton looks impressive on the field as well with his long and lean frame. Other cornerbacks may have gotten more love in the preseason leading up to Fall Camp, but Walton has done a fine job of trying to establish himself among a group of corners who are more experienced.